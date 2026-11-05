Revving it up in style

Started with the belief that motorcycle riding should not be restricted by gender, Heels on Wheels Originals has been training women around the country to be confident in the rider’s seat. Ahead of their next Goa workshop, NT BUZZ speaks to the founders

KALYANI JHA | NT BUZZ

Founded in 2022, by three bikers Samanvitha N, Pavan Kumar, and Guru Prasad, Heels on Wheels Originals is a women-focused motorcycle coaching initiative. What started as an initiative to help women learn motorcycle riding has grown into a structured coaching programme, with beginner and advanced training, personal coaching, and group rides.

Till date, they have empowered over 4,000 women across 12 cities.

Excerpts from the interview:

Since when have you been conducting beginner training sessions in Goa, and how has the response been?

We began in Goa started in 2025. Goa is an important part of our expansion because we believe motorcycle training should be accessible to women beyond metropolitan cities. The response has been encouraging. We are seeing interest from women who want to learn motorcycle riding from scratch, as well as women who already ride scooters but want to transition to geared motorcycles.

What is the age group that usually comes for your training? Are there any local trainers from Goa?

We have trained women so far from age groups 14 to 70 years. Our participants include college students, young working professionals, homemakers, entrepreneurs and women who have always wanted to ride a motorcycle but never had the opportunity. Age is not what defines someone’s ability to ride; the right training, patience and willingness to learn matter much more. With regards to trainers, our programme is delivered by professional coaches who are hired locally and guided by Heels on Wheels Originals.

What challenges did you face while starting Heels on Wheels, and how did you overcome them together?

One of our biggest challenges was changing mindsets. There is still a perception that motorcycles, particularly heavier motorcycles like Royal Enfields, are difficult for women to handle. Initially, we had to work on building trust. Women needed to feel comfortable enough to come forward, try something unfamiliar and believe that they could do it. Another challenge was developing a structured training approach that could work for complete beginners, women with some riding experience and those looking to improve their road confidence.

We overcame these challenges through teamwork, practical experience, and feedback from participants. We also learned that every woman learns differently. Some take time to develop balance, some struggle with clutch control, while others are nervous about traffic. Instead of expecting everyone to learn at the same speed, we focus on individual progress. Our biggest motivation has always been the transformation we see in our trainees.

How do each of you see the culture of women motorcyclists evolving in India?

We believe women’s motorcycling in India is moving from being an exception to becoming a much more visible and accepted culture. Earlier, women were often seen as pillion riders. Today, more women want to be in the rider’s seat, own their motorcycles, participate in rides, explore highways and undertake long-distance journeys.

Social media has also helped women riders connect, share experiences and inspire others. However, we believe the next stage of growth should be about skill development, road safety and accessibility, not just the number of women riding motorcycles.

Are participants trained on any specific Royal Enfield model?

A Royal Enfield is a popular aspiration among women riders, but its size and weight can initially feel intimidating. We want participants to understand that handling a motorcycle is not just about physical strength. It involves technique, balance, body positioning, coordination and confidence. Our training references Royal Enfield 350CC motorcycles, with the precise model depending on availability and the training setup.

What safety measures and protective equipment are provided during the sessions?

Our training follows a progressive approach. We do not put a beginner straight into challenging traffic conditions. Participants first understand the motorcycle, controls, posture and balance before moving towards practical riding exercises.

We also provide safety gear support. This includes protective riding equipment, with the appropriate gear arrangements explained to participants before their session.

Will this training make women capable of long-distance rides or touring?

Absolutely, it is a strong foundation. However, we would like to clarify that completing a two-day beginner programme does not automatically make someone ready for a 500 or 1,000-kilometre ride. Our beginner programme focuses on motorcycle control, balance, clutch coordination, braking and city-road confidence. Our advanced training takes participants further into traffic handling, U-turns, inclines, lane transitions, overtaking judgement and emergency responses.

Once riders have developed these skills, they can gradually progress towards highway riding and touring through supervised riding experiences.

At Heels on Wheels Originals, we also organise breakfast rides and overnight rides so women have opportunities to practise their skills and gain real riding experience.

What is one misconception about women and motorcycling that you hope to change?

The biggest misconception we want to break is that women do not have the physical strength or ability to handle heavy motorcycles. We strongly disagree with that. Motorcycling is a skill. It is about understanding the machine, developing the right techniques, maintaining balance and making informed decisions.

(The next motorcycle training sessions in Goa will be conducted on November 7 and 9 and November 20 and 21. Details: 7795943449/ 8310214713)