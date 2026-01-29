Unforgettable music and memories

NT BUZZ

Archies, one of Goa’s most celebrated live bands, led by Antonio Nunes, has completed 30 years in the music industry. Over the years, the band which consists of Shane Fernandes (keyboards, saxophone, violin, vocals), Royston D’Souza (lead guitar, vocals), Minguel Lourenco (keyboards, vocals), Michelle (vocals), Antonio Nunes (rhythm guitar, vocals), Kassel Gomes (drums, vocals), and Cely Fernandes (bass guitar, vocals) has been a part of a wide spectrum of events — from Carnival to weddings, corporate events, and national-level performances. The band has also taken Goan music to international audience, performing at events including the May Queen Ball in Doha,Qatar, and international gigs in Dubai, Muscat, and

Bahrain.

To mark their 30th anniversary, the band will be celebrating with a musical night on January 30, 8 p.m. onwards at Raj Pentagon, Majorda.