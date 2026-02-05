Wielding power in your hands

Martial art trainer Grey is all set to conduct a

workshop on the fundamentals of Nunchaku. NT BUZZ

learns about the weapon and what to expect

KALYANI JHA

Popularised by Bruce Lee, Nunchaku is an iconic flexible weapon which uses Filipino footwork and movement principle. People in Goa will now have an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of this traditional weapon at a workshop next week with martial

artist Grey.

Sanjeev Sharma, who goes by the name Grey, has been training since he was 12 years old. A professional martial artist and bodyworker with an experience of 25 years, he specialises in different martial arts like Chinese, Filipino and Thai martial arts. Trained in India and Thailand, his practices include therapeutic Thai massage, Tok Sen, Chi Nei Tsang complimented by Tai Chi and Qigong which he has been offering from the past one year.

He moved to Goa seven years ago but currently lives in Ladakh. “All my practises and teaching are around cultivating more awareness, more mindfulness, and integrating it into the meditation practises,”

he says.

The upcoming workshop will give a solid foundation to begin a journey with Nunchaku, and learning to coordinate, control, flow, safety and movement.

Sharing more about this traditional weapon Grey states that it consists of a chain in between two sticks. “Now the weapon also has an option of using rope instead of a chain,” he says adding that it can be found in Japanese, Chinese and Filipino martial arts.

Grey has been working with Nanchaku for 10 years now. “It’s very good for cognitive boosting and coordination skills,” he says, adding that it can also be a very meditative and mindful practice. “You have to be very present with Nunchaku as it is flexible in nature. A little bit extra effort is required for it to move as you want.”

The workshop is open for 14 years and above, for both beginners and those trained in martial arts. After the workshop, one can also practise by themselves. “If you have a teacher it’s great but if you don’t have one, after that workshop you will be capable enough to explore or learn the Nunchaku by yourself,” says Grey.

The fundamentals of the workshop can be used with any other weapon, defence and fighting style as well. A foam-based Nunchaku will be provided in the workshop to ensure safety while learning.

(The Nanchaku workshop will be conducted on February 14, 8.30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Goa Kalari Shala, Tivim.)