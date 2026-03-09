105 waste collecting units fail to fully comply with GSPCB and fire norms

Panaji : Out of 105 registered waste collectors in the state, zero units servicing industrial entities, commercial establishments and local bodies were found to be fully compliant with Goa State Pollution Control Board’s guidelines and fire safety norms.

The situation has forced GSPCB to warn de-registration of these waste collectors.

Details with GSPCB have revealed that 56 collectors in the commercial sector lack both PCB compliance and mandatory fire no objection certificates (NOCs), while another two comply with fire safety but fail environmental standards.

Among the local bodies, only a single collector was found to be operating within the prescribed guidelines, contrasted against 29 which flouted norms.

Furthermore, the Board identified 12 entities operating entirely without valid registration, alongside six registered units that remain non-operational.

The verification exercise was initiated following a Board circular and order issued in late 2025, directing officials to conduct an audit of all existing permissions and registrations.

The inspection was carried out to ensure that waste handling, particularly regarding combustible materials, met rigorous environmental and safety benchmarks across the state.

Findings have highlighted a systemic disregard for standard operating procedures among private waste handlers.

In the wake of these findings, the Board launched a crackdown on January 2, 2026. Letters were dispatched to 64 industrial waste collectors and 29 local bodies’ rubbish collectors for failing to comply with established norms.

Additionally, 12 showcause notices were issued to those operating without any legal standing.

Of the 105 entities contacted, only 25 submitted replies—16 from the industrial sector and nine from local body agents. Notably, the 12 unregistered operators remained silent, failing to provide any justification for their illegal activities.

Faced with such widespread default, GSPCB has taken a policy decision.

Referring to a High Court order in a suo moto writ petition, the Board noted that it had previously exceeded its mandate by registering general collectors for commercial and industrial waste. The Board observed that industrial and commercial waste management actually falls under the jurisdiction of Goa Waste Management Corporation. Consequently, GSPCB resolved to de-register these waste collectors, ensuring that only those specifically engaged by local bodies for municipal waste remain on the official rolls.