Corridor chaos

EDITORIAL

Building the flyover is only half the task; managing its traffic is equally important

Following the September 12 fatal accident on the newly opened Porvorim Elevated Corridor, traffic restrictions were immediately imposed on the six-lane flyover. The accident took place within 24 hours of the opening of the Rs 650 crore highway corridor. The Public Works Department (PWD) prohibited all two-wheelers on the corridor and ordered closure of all entry and exit points, or accesses, towards the Atal Setu side.

The PWD notification indicates that the government wants to assess how traffic behaves on the elevated corridor. The PWD has directed traffic authorities to closely monitor traffic volume, travel times, queue lengths, congestion and diversion patterns on the flyover and adjoining road network. The information gathered will form the basis for reviewing the present arrangement.

PWD Minister Digambar Kamat was quick to conduct an inspection of the site and the entire stretch after the accident. A temporary ban on two-wheelers on the new Porvorim flyover is one aspect, but the closure of entry and exit points to the Atal Setu has created more problems for motorists. It was announced that the Porvorim highway corridor would take away more than 60-70% of traffic from the main highway, improving traffic movement and reducing congestion on the existing Porvorim road network.

There has been a strong reaction from netizens to the closure of exit/entry access linking to Atal Setu. This closure means that a resident of Porvorim coming from Merces Circle (which could be from Ponda, Margao or any place) will have to go to Guirim and drive back, as there is no access to enter the service road from Atal Setu. So how is this a relief (some called it a dream come true) for the residents of Porvorim and surrounding villages? This new rule has been implemented keeping road safety in mind, but it has brought the major part of the traffic back onto the old bridge and the highway. For now, the corridor benefits only those going towards Guirim and beyond from the southern side of Atal Setu. No doubt, those travelling from north to south and vice versa will benefit hugely.

One fatal accident and the authorities went into overdrive. Until the accident occurred, there was jubilation (which lasted less than 24 hours!), even as several politicians were taking credit for the “majestic road infrastructure facility” in their own way, some by using “influencers”. One question is whether the authorities conducted any study to identify danger points before opening it to the public. The Traffic Cell of the Goa Police had reportedly sent a letter to the PWD regarding potential danger areas and steps to be taken. The Road Safety Council was not consulted. It also showed lack of inter-departmental coordination.

The government has announced that an IIM Nagpur team will arrive today or tomorrow to study the issue concerning the Porvorim corridor and others, such as Merces Circle. Earlier this month, the PWD signed an MoU with IIM Nagpur’s Council for Logistics, Infrastructure and Project Management (CLIP). Apparently, its website does not look very promising for finding a solution to the corridor-related issues. It must also study the entry/exit points connecting the service road to the highway, not just in Porvorim but across the state. It would be advisable not to rely only on CLIP for advice and suggestions. The government must involve local engineers, faculty and experts from engineering colleges, like GEC, and even road users, in seeking suggestions for a comprehensive solution. Having state-of-the-art highway projects is not enough; their efficient operation and management are equally important.