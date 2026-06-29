Assembly elections: Santhosh reviews BJP’s preparedness

Panaji: BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh on Sunday held a series of organisational review meetings in the city to assess the party’s preparedness for the next Goa Assembly elections.

Santhosh conducted closed-door, one-on-one meetings with state ministers and BJP legislators including cabinet ministers Digambar Kamat and Vishwajit Rane, and MLAs Nilesh Cabral and Premendra Shet.

Kamat later described the interaction as a constructive discussion centred on developmental issues rather than internal party matters.

BJP’s core committee meeting saw discussions on strengthening the party organisation and improving coordination between the state government’s performance and the party’s grassroots outreach.

Amid speculation over internal differences, senior BJP leaders, including Goa Legislative Assembly Speaker Ganesh Gaonkar, clarified that no complaints or grievances were raised before the party’s national leader during the review meetings.