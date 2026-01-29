BJP’s new chief Nabin to arrive in Goa tomorrow

Special Correspondent

Panaji: The new national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Nitin Nabin will be on a two-day Goa visit from January 30, which will be his first visit to the state after taking over the highest party post.

State BJP president Damodar ‘Damu’ Naik on Wednesday said that Nabin’s visit is part of his nationwide tour aimed at strengthening the party.

“It will energise party workers all over India,” he reckoned, pointing out that the all-India tour will include interactions as regards 2029 Lok Sabha elections, party organisation, and so on.

Naik said Nabin will be accorded a grand welcome on his arrival at Mopa airport in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Shripad Naik, state ministers, party MLAs and party workers.

It was also informed that a number of programmes will be held at the party level to be participated by Nabin, including meetings with party’s state core committee, legislators and state office-bearers.

Naik also stated that the BJP national president will address booth and mandal members of the party, during a meeting to be held at Taleigao community hall on January 31 at 10 am.

“Furthermore, Nabin will visit a temple, the Samadhis of Bhausaheb Bandodkar as also Manohar Parrikar, and have a meal at the house of a party worker,” he said.

Replying to a question as regards the ongoing agitation against the Unit Mall project at Chimbel, Naik said the Chief Minister is holding meetings with those opposing the project, and will take a right decision in the interest of Goa’s development.

It was also informed that the work of reconstructing the Samadhi of Bhausaheb Bandodkar at Miramar is in advance stage.