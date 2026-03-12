Casino planned in Junta House redevelopment project?

Draft design earmarks six floors for hotel and swimming pool on terrace

Panaji: The iconic Junta House in the state capital is set to undergo redevelopment, with the proposed plan reportedly including provision for a casino with commercial luxury hotel.

As per section A-A draft design of the redevelopment project, the building will have 11 floors with six floors dedicated to the hotel with the provision of a casino on the 11th floor, and the terrace floor will have a swimming pool. The government has decided to take up the redevelopment of ageing government buildings in the capital city through a self-sustainable model. It has signed an agreement with NBCC (India) Limited, which has been tasked with preparing redevelopment proposals for several government structures.

Foundation stones for various projects, including the redevelopment of the Junta House, were laid by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in October 2025.

The Junta House has long served as an important administrative centre, and its redevelopment is being seen as part of the government’s effort to upgrade ageing infrastructure while unlocking the commercial potential of prime public land. Under the proposed plan, the existing Junta House building will be redeveloped into a modern complex with new office spaces and commercial facilities. The inclusion of a casino facility in the concept plan has, however, sparked concern in civic and political circles.

The government has shifted its many offices from the Junta House and served notices to commercial establishments to vacate the premises to pave the way for demolition of the building.

The redevelopment project is still at a planning stage and detailed project components will be finalised after necessary consultations and approvals.

The old building has the popular astronomical observatory founded by Percival Noronha.