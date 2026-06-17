Centre: El Niño likely to be relatively severe in 12 states

Union minister calls for district-level contingency plans for Kharif

New Delhi: The impact of El Niño weather phenomenon, linked with a weaker monsoon in India, is likely to be “relatively severe” in 12 states, including Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, in the Kharif season, according to the Agriculture Ministry, which on Tuesday directed coordinated action through district-level machinery in the most vulnerable regions.

Other states likely to be impacted by El Niño are Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

“In 9-10 states where the impact of El Niño may be relatively higher, coordinated meetings should be organised with district magistrates, agriculture departments, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and other extension systems of the identified districts,” said Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who chaired the weekly review meeting on Kharif 2026 preparations.

The minister also stressed the need for advance contingency planning in rain-deficient districts, while also pushing for increased acreage under cotton and pulses, an official statement said.

However, after the meeting, a senior ministry official told PTI that a total of 12 states have been identified that may be severely impacted due to El Niño this year and contingency plans for 326 districts in these states are being prepared.

El Niño is a climate phenomenon historically linked to weaker monsoons and heightened rainfall uncertainties – a concern that looms large this year.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), El Niño conditions are currently present over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and are expected to strengthen further during the southwest monsoon season (June-September).

The IMD has forecast the southwest monsoon at around 90 per cent of the long-period average, signalling a below-normal season.

Chouhan directed state governments to clearly identify vulnerable districts and prepare crop-wise contingency plans in advance, so that farmers can be promptly provided with options, advice, and assistance in the event of any weather challenge, the ministry said in a statement.

“A separate and practical strategy should be developed for each vulnerable district, with special attention to water conservation, moisture management, intercropping, and alternative crop patterns,” he said.

The minister underscored that the government’s priority is to ensure farmers receive “calm, reliable, and solution-oriented messages based on scientific analysis” rather than alarmist communication.

The meeting reviewed crop-wise targets, sowing progress, and state-wise Kharif 2026 preparations, with particular emphasis on boosting cotton output.

Chouhan called for wider adoption of scientific methods, right variety selection, intercropping, mulching, and moisture conservation to improve both productivity and farm incomes.

The Pulses Self-Sufficiency Mission also figured prominently in the discussions.

Chouhan said the government is working closely with states to expand cultivation of pigeon pea, black gram, and green gram through crop rotation, area expansion, improved seed availability, and technical guidance, with the aim of reducing import dependence.

The review covered fertiliser availability, market prices, reservoir levels, and water storage status across states.

The Union minister assured that fertiliser supply is adequate at the national level and will be further streamlined to states and districts as the monsoon progresses. He directed officials to ensure advance supply in areas facing potential micro-level shortages.

Chouhan stressed the need for tighter coordination among agricultural universities, ICAR institutes, KVKs, and state agriculture departments, noting that technical knowledge is “meaningful only when it reaches the fields in a timely manner.

He called for continuous dialogue, regular reviews, and on-ground feedback to ensure a successful and secure Kharif 2026.