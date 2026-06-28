Father, son found dead in Mapusa rented room

NT Reporter

Mapusa

A 38-year-old man and his seven-year-old son were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their rented home in Sainagar, Karaswada, Mapusa, on Saturday, while his 30-year-old wife is battling for her life at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC).

Mapusa police have identified the deceased as Ajay Jadhav, originally from Sonurli in Sawantwadi, Maharashtra, and his son, Atharva Jadhav. Ajay’s wife, Suvarna, remains hospitalised in a critical condition.

According to sources in police, the family was residing in the rented room at Karaswada for the last one year. Ajay was employed at a private bank in Panaji, Suvarna is a homemaker, and their son was a school student.

The incident came to light around noon on Saturday after Ajay’s father, who lives in Sonurli, arrived at the residence. Family members stated that Ajay had called his father the previous night, mentioning that his wife and son were unable to sleep, prompting his father to advise him to perform prayers at home.

When repeated phone calls to Ajay went unanswered on Saturday morning, his father became concerned and travelled to Karaswada. Upon reaching the room, he discovered the family members lying unconscious and immediately alerted the authorities.

An ambulance rushed to the spot, and Suvarna, who showed signs of life, was taken to the North Goa District Hospital before being shifted to GMC for treatment. Ajay and Atharva were declared dead.

Police conducted a panchnama at the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Investigators are examining all angles, including whether it was a suicide attempt, and a forensic team has been deployed.

Officials said that the exact sequence of events and the motive will become clearer as the investigation progresses and once Suvarna is able to provide a statement. Further investigation is under way.