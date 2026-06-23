Guirim panch, 2 others dead in NH-66 crash

NT Reporter

Pernem

Three individuals, including a panchayat member of Guirim, were killed, while two others sustained serious injuries after the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in plunged from a height along the Goa-Mumbai National Highway-66 at Nemale-Irandwadi in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district on Monday afternoon.

According to sources, the accident occurred around 2.15 pm when the SUV, which was proceeding towards Kankavli, reportedly went out of control, veered off the road and plunged from a height into a ghat area.

The vehicle was being driven by former Guirim panchayat member Sunny Nanodkar (36), who sustained serious injuries in the mishap. Among the occupants were Shrimati Nanodkar (58), a current panchayat member of Guirim, and her sister Vilasini Satardekar (54), a resident of Bhirvande, Kankavli. Both suffered grievous injuries and were rushed to the Sub-District Hospital in Sawantwadi, where they succumbed while undergoing

treatment.

The other injured passengers included Ujwala Kambli (48) and Pandurang Nanodkar (65). Along with the driver, they were initially shifted to the Sub-District Hospital in Sawantwadi. Due to the severity of their injuries, all three were later referred to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) at Bambolim for further treatment. However, Pandurang Nanodkar later succumbed to his injuries at GMC, raising the accident’s death toll to three.

Sawantwadi police are investigating the case

further.