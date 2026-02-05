Hotels, homestays to face penalty over failure to submit crucial data

Many units have not complied: Tourism Director

Panaji: The tourism department has decided to impose a penalty on hotels and accommodation units in the state that have failed to comply with the mandatory submission of data on Tourism Information Management Enterprise (TIME) application.

The decision was arrived at after it was observed that several establishments had failed to submit the requisite data despite repeated instructions to do so.

“It has been observed that several establishments have failed to submit the requisite data despite repeated instructions, reminders or notices. In this regard, it is hereby informed that a fine will be imposed on hotels or accommodation units that have not complied with the mandatory data submission requirement on the TIME software, as per the applicable rules and provisions,” Tourism Director Kedar Naik said.

The tourism department has implemented the TIME application for systematic collection and monitoring of tourism-related data from all the registered accommodation units and hotels in the state.

The department said that all accommodation unit providers – hotels, resorts, homestays and guesthouses – were informed that submission of the required data on TIME was mandatory and must be completed within the stipulated timelines as prescribed by the department from time to time.