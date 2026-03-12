Iran war: CM says state has LPG stock for 15 days

Centre steps up efforts to secure alternative supplies

Panaji : Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that Goa has a minimum of 15 days’ stock of LPG cylinders, adding that a circular was issued on Tuesday by the Centre to stop the supply of commercial LPG bottles.

The shortage has been attributed to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Replying to a Zero Hour Mention moved by Saligao MLA Kedar Naik on the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, Sawant said, “I have asked for details of the LPG stock available with various agencies in Goa. Yesterday a circular was issued by the Centre to stop commercial supply. I have spoken to the Petroleum Minister in this regard.”

He said a committee at the secretary level at the Centre has been formed which will assess stock availability in the country.

“We will send a report (on LPG stock in Goa) to the Centre and necessary instructions will be issued to suppliers/agents,’ the Chief Minister said.

“At present, there is stock of LGP for a minimum of 15 days. The details are being collected,” he disclosed.

The Saligao MLA highlighted the plight of people, especially small businessmen and fishing trawlers, distressed by the sudden shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in the state.

“The shortage has triggered an alarm in the hospitality industry, with restaurant bodies warning that many eateries may be forced to shut down within days if supplies are not restored,” Naik said.

He said that in view of the seriousness of the matter “I seek to know the steps the government intends to take to urgently address this burning issue and ensure adequate supply of commercial LPG cylinders so as to prevent the disruption and closure of businesses”.

Authorities have assured that there is no reason for concern regarding the availability of LPG. A senior official said household consumption remains the top priority and supplies are being managed accordingly to ensure uninterrupted availability for residents.

According to the official, LPG cylinders supplied across the state are primarily refilled at two major stations. The facilities at Kundaim and Verna, serve as the main refilling hubs before the distribution is done through the company distributors.

PTI ADDS FROM NEW DELHI: Amid panic buying in some parts of the country, the central government on Wednesday said India has enough LPG stocks to fully meet household cooking gas requirements, even as it stepped up efforts to secure alternative supplies to replace volumes disrupted by the West Asia conflict.

While India has been able to source additional crude oil – the raw material for fuels such as petrol and diesel – from alternative suppliers to offset disruptions caused by the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, refinery adjustments have lifted domestic LPG output by about 25 per cent. The push to secure supplies has also resulted in securing at least two LNG cargoes, said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The widening conflict in the Middle East has largely halted shipments through the strait that was the conduit for most of India’s oil, gas and LPG needs. While India scrambles to seek alternative crude sources from countries like Russia, LPG and LNG supplies remain constrained. Shortages are affecting businesses nationwide, from restaurants and crematoriums to ceramic units and even the Delhi High Court canteen.

Household kitchens are getting fuel, but there are reports of long queues at dealers and the fuel being sold at higher rates in the black market.

At a media briefing – the first on record by an Oil Ministry official since the conflict broke out on February 28 – Sharma sought to allay concerns on availability, saying the government’s efforts are primarily directed at maintaining uninterrupted supplies to households.

Sharma said India imports about 60 per cent of its LPG requirement, and 90 per cent of this is through the Strait of Hormuz.

This shortfall meant prioritising household kitchens over commercial usage. But even this has led to panic buying by common users.

“Feedback suggests that some panic booking and hoarding behaviour has been triggered by misinformation,” she said. “We have enough stocks. There is no need for panic. There is no need for the customer to rush and book cylinders.”

The pre-war delivery cycle for a refill of two-and-a-half days remains, said Sharma, who is in charge of LPG in the ministry.