LPG shortage takes fizz out of Goa’s hospitality industry

Some shacks on Benaulim beach shut down temporarily

Diana Fernandes

Margao : Shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has already begun impacting smaller eateries across the state with a few shacks being forced to temporarily shut shop.

In this backdrop, Industry representatives said the shortage could have wider economic implications if the situation continues. Pralhad Sukhtankar, Goa head of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), urged the state government to direct some supply to the commercial establishments as well. “We will have to figure out a way internationally, but at the local level, some help should be given to the restaurants as well,” he said.

He said from an economic perspective the restaurant business is the second largest employer and also has the gig economy from transport and delivery also depending on it. “This crisis has the potential to leave a disaster if not handled with care”

He said the restaurant industry may over time be able to recover, but it is the average chai wala and gadawala who will be the most affected and have the most damage. Sukhtankar said maintaining reserves during such crises should also be prioritised.

He pointed out that countries such as Singapore and Japan maintain reserves of about 254 days, while India has a reserve of around 25 days.

Goa Hotels and Restaurant Association (GHRA) president Gaurish Dhond also expressed concern over the supply disruption. “There are serious issues with the LPG supply and because Goa is a tourism destination it is an essential part of the industry like petrol and diesel. The gas cylinder is an essential commodity and some sort of arrangement should be done.”

He said they have asked hotels and restaurants to try and reduce the use of the gas cylinders by reducing the menu. “We have to make sure that any customer who comes to the restaurant should not leave empty stomach”. There are places in other parts of the country where restaurants have stopped and shut their establishments, he said. “Even at five starred hotels, we are appealing to keep on hold events or postpone them,” he said.

Depending on the licences issued to establishments, restaurants typically maintain supplies ranging from two to eight cylinders. Under these conditions, several small restaurants, including those along the tourism belt of Benaulim, have had to temporarily close and have appealed to the state government to make provisions for them.

The shack industry catering to tourists along the coastal belt has also been affected. President of the Shack Owners Welfare Society-Goa, Cruz Cardozo, said, “We have heard news that restaurants in Bangalore had to shut down because of the LPG crisis. Soon the situation will be the same in Goa as well. People are trying to manage, but the CM has said domestic is being given priority”

. The shack operators body urged the chief minister that some of their restaurants and shacks should be taken into consideration and we should be provided with some supply because commercial supply has been completely halted to us. “There are some shacks in Benaulim that have had to remain closed because they don’t have any cylinders to run their kitchens. Some sort of arrangement has to be given to us otherwise our tourism will completely collapse,” he said.

The NRAI and GHRA have advised restaurants to rationalise menus and prioritise dishes that require less gas and shorter cooking cycles. They have recommended reducing or suspending items that involve long simmering, deep frying, slow cooking or the use of multiple burners. They have also advised switching off flames when idle, reducing gas use during non-peak hours, batch cooking, using lids and pressure cooking for fuel efficiency, and avoiding keeping burners on standby during slow service periods.

Industry bodies have also suggested exploring alternatives such as induction cooktops, electric griddles and fryers, combi ovens, convection ovens, electric rice cookers and steamers, or partially shifting to electricity-based cooking.