Maharashtra police bust cyber fraud ring in Goa

Amravati: Amravati Rural Police from Maharashtra have reportedly dismantled an interstate cyber fraud network operating out of a premium residential apartment complex in South Goa.

During the raid, authorities arrested 12 individuals, including one woman. The suspects, who hail from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, are accused of using bank accounts belonging to daily wage workers and labourers to facilitate illegal online gaming transactions and cyber fraud.

In the course of the operation, law enforcement seized a substantial cache of materials, including 198 SIM cards, 147 ATM cards, 64 bank passbooks, 52 mobile phones, 19 cheque books, nine laptops and three tablets. The total value of these seized items is estimated to be approximately Rs 11 lakh.

According to the investigators, examination of 35 bank accounts connected to the network revealed that they were utilised for fraudulent transactions totalling roughly Rs 6.25 crore.

Police have indicated that three additional suspects, identified as the masterminds behind the operation, are currently absconding, and search efforts are under way to apprehend them.