State’s roads turn deadlier but fatalities decrease by over 5%

Amresh Parab

Panaji

Road accidents in Goa increased by over 7% during the first five months of the year, though fatalities from these mishaps decreased by more than 5%.

Data compiled by the traffic unit of Goa police revealed that 112 people were killed in various road accidents from January to May this year, down from 118 deaths during the same period last year.

Total accidents rose from 1,017 in the first five months of 2025 to 1,094 this year, with over 50% of these incidents classified as “non-injury accidents”.

Two-wheeler riders continue to account for the highest number of road fatalities. Out of the 112 deaths recorded this year, 71 were two-wheeler riders, compared to 70 out of 118 fatalities last year.

Other road users killed over the last five months included 11 pillion riders, 13 pedestrians, eight drivers, six passengers, one cyclist and two others. During this five-month period, police registered 87,563 traffic violation cases and collected over Rs 3.78 crore

in fines.

A recent three-month special drive against traffic offences conducted by the Goa traffic police highlighted a persistent issue with helmetless riding.

Police booked 17,655 violations from January to March 2026, with riding without a helmet accounting for over 67% of the offences, followed by over-speeding at more than 22%.

While the special drive targeted 16 different types of traffic violations, authorities also focused on vehicles with modified silencers that cause noise pollution. Police impounded 88 such vehicles, noting that the blaring sound particularly affects residents and senior citizens, and confirmed that special drives targeting specific traffic offences will continue.