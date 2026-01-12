Winter session likely to be stormy in Goa

731 questions to be raised

Panaji: The five-day winter session of the Goa legislative assembly, which begins on January 12, 2026 at 11.30 am, is expected to generate heat as the Opposition has rolled up its sleeves to put the government on mat over various issues. Legislators have put forth 731 questions to be asked during the session, of which 178 are starred and 553 are unstarred.

Some government bills will be tabled in the House, which will also see calling attentions on important issues and private member resolutions on Friday.

The session will begin with the customary address by Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, as this is the first session of the calendar year 2026.

This will be the first address by Raju in the legislative assembly after taking charge as the Goa Governor.

On the first day, there will be no much business in the House. There will be presentation of the business advisory committee report after the Governor’s address.

The last session of the assembly was held in the months of July-August 2025.

The winter session is being held after a gap of more than four months, and during this period many issues cropped up in the state.

The fire tragedy at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub at Arpora on December 6, 2025 could generate firework in the House during the session.

The Opposition has planned a strategy to corner the government over law and order situation, the 25 deaths at the nightclub, alleged land conversions, and the ‘destruction’ of environment in the name of development.

A protest has been going on in Chimbel village in the last 15 days against the Unity Mall and Prashasan Stambh proposed at Toyyar lake, a rich biodiversity spot.

A strong protest was seen in Arambol village in Pernem taluka against land conversions. A few days back, villagers of Carambolim also protested against a mega project permitted by the Town and Country Planning Department in their village.

The government has put this project on hold by issuing a showcause notice and a stop work order following the protest at the TCP Department’s office last week.

Attacks on activists, robberies and other crimes, thefts, and road accidents have also raised safety concerns.