127th Damodar Saptah begins in Vasco, thousands attend celebrations

Vasco: The 127th annual Damodar Saptah began in Vasco on Tuesday afternoon with the installation of the shreefal (coconut) by Prashant Joshi, a member of the Joshi family, followed by a 24-hour recitation of bhajans.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the port town and sought the blessings of Lord Damodar.

The Damodar Bhajani Saptah begins on Shravan Shuddha Shashti, a day after Nag Panchami. The saptah begins at noon with the

installation of the shreefal at the feet of Lord Damodar and concludes after 24 hours.

Thousands of devotees from across the state, along with politicians and industrialists, attended the celebrations.

The Damodar Saptah traditionally begins with six groups participating in floats depicting scenes from Hindu mythology. They include Failwale, Nabhik Samaj, Daivadnya Brahmin Samaj, Bhajarkar Samiti, Vishwakarma Samaj and Gadekar Samaj.

The processions from different parts of the town are classified into six categories called ‘Pars’. They arrive with ‘Dindi’, accompanied by the rhythm of mrudang and taal and devotees dancing to devotional songs.

Security arrangements have been made across Vasco to maintain law and order during the celebrations. Watchtowers equipped with CCTV cameras and manned by police personnel have been installed at the fair, while a police outpost has been set up near the temple to assist visitors. Traffic police have also been deployed to regulate traffic in the city.

The Mormugao Municipal Council has arranged mobile toilets for devotees, while municipal staff have been deployed to manage arrangements during the fair. According to historical accounts, in 1899, when a plague outbreak claimed several lives in the port town and became difficult to control, a couple of Hindu families travelled to Zambaulim and brought back a shreefal as a symbolic gesture. Following its installation, residents of Vasco reportedly regained their health, and Lord Damodar came to be regarded as the protector of the town.