2 Bardez food units shut, 280 kg products destroyed in FDA raid

NT Reporter

Panaji

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday ordered two food business establishments in Bardez to suspend operations after a surveillance drive detected serious unhygienic conditions on their premises.

The FDA team inspected six food business establishments operating in different categories, including farsan manufacturing units, online food delivery stores, sweet marts and a chicken slaughter unit.

The team destroyed 110 kg of farsan valued at

Rs 18,700, along with 160 kg of roasted kabuli chana and 10 kg of peanuts, collectively valued at Rs 15,000. The food products were found to be expired, inadequately labelled or stored under unhygienic conditions, rendering them unfit for consumption.

The two establishments have been directed to remain closed until all identified deficiencies are rectified and the required compliance is ensured.

The surveillance team comprised Food Safety Officers Amit Mandrekar and Darlane Diukar, along with staff member Sandeep Shelke, working under the guidance of Director Shweta Dessai.