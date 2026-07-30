28 killed in road accidents in June

Amresh Parab

Panaji: Goa recorded a more than 33 per cent increase in road accident fatalities in June this year compared to the corresponding month in 2025. A road accident analysis conducted by the Goa Police revealed that 21 persons were killed in 21 fatal road accidents in June 2025, while in the last month 28 people lost their lives in 26 fatal accidents.

Grievous injuries also increased by over 9 per cent, with 23 persons sustaining serious injuries last month compared to 21 during the same month last year.

Road accidents resulting in minor injuries recorded an increase of over 25 per cent. A total of 78 persons sustained minor injuries in various road accidents last month, compared to 62 in June 2025.

A total of 230 road accidents were reported across the state last month, of which 135 were non-injury accidents. Among the 28 fatalities, the majority were two-wheeler riders (15), followed by five pillion riders, three drivers, three pedestrians, one passenger and one cyclist.

According to the police, rash and negligent driving or riding remains one of the primary causes of road accidents. Poor road conditions have also reportedly contributed to several accidents.

The police said strict enforcement of traffic laws is being carried out to reduce road accidents and fatalities. Special drives are being conducted against drunken driving, riding without helmets, driving without a valid licence, rash and negligent driving, and overspeeding, in addition to routine traffic enforcement.

The police also said they are focusing on quality prosecution, which has a direct bearing on reducing traffic accidents.

From January to June this year, the traffic police recommended the suspension of 11,731 driving licences to the Transport Department. Of these, more than 73 per cent (8,671) belonged to two-wheeler riders penalised for riding without a helmet.

The police said licences are recommended for suspension for eight different traffic offences in addition to monetary fines. Statistics compiled by the traffic police showed that, besides helmet violations, recommendations for licence suspension were made in 1,280 cases of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, 867 cases of using a mobile phone while driving, 641 cases of carrying excess pillion riders, 146 cases of carrying passengers in goods carriages, 112 cases of overspeeding, and 14 cases of jumping red lights.

There were no cases of licence suspension recommended for carrying overloaded goods.

The police said that after receiving the recommendations, the Transport Department issues show-cause notices to the violators. Following the prescribed procedure, licences are suspended for a minimum period of three months.