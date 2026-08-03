Assistant jailor’s wife alleges harassment led to suicide, seeks FIR

Ponda: Days after the assistant jailor and noted litterateur Dr Ramnath Pandhari Gawade died by suicide, his wife has lodged a complaint with Ponda police alleging that harassment by senior officials at Colvale Central Jail drove him to take the extreme step.

In her complaint, Rutika Gawade sought registration of an FIR against the jail officials concerned and requested a fair, impartial and transparent investigation into the circumstances that led to her husband’s death.

Gawade, 54, a resident of Tisk, Usgao, was found dead at his residence on July 31, hours after returning home from duty. Police had registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an inquiry.

Rutika stated that her husband had submitted his resignation to the Inspector General of Prisons and the Superintendent of Central Jail on July 7. She alleged that although no written response was received, he later withdrew the resignation because of his family’s financial dependence on him and the educational needs of his children.

She further alleged that after resuming duty, his work pattern changed and he was required to report daily, unlike his earlier duty schedule. In her complaint, Rutika stated she suspected he was subjected to continuous harassment and mental pressure.

The complaint also refers to a phone call from a jail official on July 15.

Rutika requested police to investigate why her husband’s resignation was not processed, whether he faced undue pressure from senior officials and to fix responsibility if any wrongdoing is established.