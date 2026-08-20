Automation needed to resolve Ponda’s water crisis: Shirodkar

Ponda: Water Resources Minister Subhash Shirodkar said a positive and coordinated approach, backed by strict accountability and automation, was essential to address Ponda’s drinking water challenges.

Addressing citizens during a Janata Darbar at Ponda Municipal Council on Tuesday, Shirodkar assured them that the department had sufficient raw water reserves to meet the region’s requirements for the next 15 years. He said automation was needed to bring about major improvements in the drinking water system and reduce leakages.

Shirodkar directed officials to immediately audit all water tanks, with assistant engineers and junior engineers being held accountable for their proper maintenance and functioning. He also said that there is need for a comprehensive audit of the department to strengthen administration and improve services in the Ponda constituency. He said the proposed 35 MLD water treatment plant at Ganjem was possible, subject to technical clearance after certain issues were resolved, while Opa would continue supplying water to Ponda and Tiswadi.

He said that setting clear targets and ensuring active administration were crucial to achieving tangible results.

“Only a positive approach can overcome the present situation,” Shirodkar told citizens. Councillors Vishwanath Dalvi, Ritesh Naik and Rupak Dessai raised various water-related issues with the minister. Shirodkar directed the officials concerned to take immediate action and resolve the problems at the earliest.