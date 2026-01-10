‘Blue economy holds promise for youth’

Panaji: Blue economy can create stronger livelihoods, better value addition, more organised markets, improved coastal and inland infrastructure and new opportunities for youth in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

“Blue economy can also support entrepreneurship in processing, packaging, cold chain, transport and certification. It can also support responsible tourism linked to seafood culture,” Sawant said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a national conference on fisheries and aquaculture, organised on the sidelines of the ninth edition of Aqua Goa Mega Fish Festival 2026, organised by the Directorate of Fisheries.

Pointing out that blue economy depends on balance, Sawant said, “It requires careful planning so that marine resources and aquatic biodiversity are protected. Conservation and livelihoods must move together. When the sea remains healthy, the sector stays stable for future generations.”

He said that the festival provides an opportunity to recognise the efforts of the fisherfolk and express gratitude. “Our fisherfolk go out early, work long hours and face unpredictable conditions. Their work is not easy. It requires skill, patience and courage,” he said.

Sawant said that the national conference will bring together policymakers, scientists, researchers, industry stakeholders and community representatives to discuss practical strategies for strengthening fisheries governance frameworks, promoting biodiversity conservation in aquatic ecosystems and encouraging sustainable and climate-aware aquaculture practices.

“When we support fisheries, we are supporting people. We are supporting families who depend on this sector. We are supporting the cultural identity of Goa,” he said.

Fisheries Minister Nilkanth Halarnkar and Secretary (Fisheries) Prasanna Acharya, among others, were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Halarnkar said that through the festival, the state government is looking at bringing various stakeholders to ensure growth in the fisheries sector.

“The Chief Minister has got Rs 170 crore sanctioned from the Centre through which we will carry out upgradation of the Chapora and Talpona jetties in addition to other smaller jetties in a sustainable manner,” he said.

CM Sawant assures steps to protect interest of Goans

Says committed to prevent illegal land conversions

Panaji: Stating that the state government is firm on protecting land and River Mhadei, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Friday said his government will take all legal steps to protect the interest of Goa and Goans.

Speaking at Goa Legislators’ Day function held at the legislative assembly complex in Porvorim, the Chief Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to prevent illegal land conversions and protect the state’s natural resources.

Former legislators of Goa assembly raised serious concerns over Mhadei water diversion, illegal hill cuttings, land conversions, casino and destruction of the state in the name of development.

Sawant said that since 2000, Goa has witnessed a steady rise in industrial activity, particularly in the tourism and allied sectors, which, he said, has led to an influx of migrant labour.

“Rapid industrialisation, coupled with increased migration, has significantly impacted the lives of Goan people over the last two decades,” he said. While this has contributed to the state’s economic growth, Sawant said that it has also led to several social and civic challenges for the state.

Referring to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the Chief Minister said several land frauds have been detected and halted since its formation. “Many land frauds have been uncovered and stopped.

The government is ensuring that agricultural land is not illegally converted,” he said.

On the issue of Mhadei River, Sawant asserted that the state government remains firm against any diversion of Goa’s share of water. “We will not allow diversion of water from River Mhadei,” he said. Sawant said Mhadei PRAWAH authority has been constituted in the interest of the state and the legal battle is being closely followed.

He also reiterated that maximum number of Goans will get benefit of the Mhaje Ghar Scheme.

The Chief Minister felicitated former legislators on the occasion. Speaker of the state legislative assembly Ganesh Gaonkar, Leader of the Opposition Yuri Alemao and others were present at the event.

In his key note address, Vice-Chancellor of national forensic university Dr J M Vyas said that the modus operandi of crimes has changed and hence, there is a need for awareness about digital, cyber security and forensic science. “Looking at this requirement, the central government has decided to set up a forensic university in each state,” he said.