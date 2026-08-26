Cabinet gives nod to Advocates Protection Bill

Panaji: The state cabinet on Tuesday discussed and approved various bills and ordinances, which will be introduced in the state legislative Assembly during its forthcoming three-day monsoon session.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the Advocates Protection Bill is among the proposed legislations cleared for introduction.

Around 13 bills, including supplementary and appropriation bills, are likely to be introduced during the session beginning August 31.

Responding to queries over his meeting with the West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose on August 25, Sawant said the meeting was purely in the latter’s official capacity.

“Bose had come to meet me as the Speaker, and nothing else,” Sawant maintained.

The meeting drew attention against the backdrop of issues surrounding a property at Canacona.