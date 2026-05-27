CCP revokes city meet nod to ‘Enough is Enough’

NT Reporter

Panaji

The Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) has cancelled the permission granted to the ‘Enough is Enough’ movement for its public meeting at the Azad Maidan on May 30.

The withdrawal was communicated through a letter dated May 25, four days after the Corporation had issued a no objection certificate (NOC).

The CCP said the permission granted on May 21 for the meeting between 3 pm and 7 pm was withdrawn, as the government was setting up an exhibition at Azad Maidan to mark Goa Statehood Day.

The sudden reversal drew criticism from the movement’s leadership, which had invited presidents of political parties to present its 10-point charter on land and

environmental protection.

Retired Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, Justice Ferdino Rebello, who is leading the campaign, had previously raised concerns over alleged state interference and police action involving the group.

Reacting strongly to the sudden withdrawal, Francis Coelho, co-group member of the ‘Enough is Enough’ movement and

organiser in-charge of the public meeting, said the move exposed the fear and nervousness within the establishment over the growing public support for

the movement.

“The CCP and the Government of Goa have clearly backtracked because they are frightened of the response this movement is receiving from the

people of Goa.”

“They granted the permission after due process and are now scrambling for excuses to withdraw it. It is evident that the voice of the people is making those in power deeply uncomfortable,” said Coelho.

“The ball is now squarely in the CCP’s court. They must either immediately provide us with an alternative venue or shift their so-called exhibition elsewhere. Government events of this nature are planned months in advance. To suddenly wake up days before the event and cite an exhibition as the reason to cancel a public meeting is nothing but a sham excuse. It is a weak attempt to suppress a growing people’s movement and conceal the fear that is now clearly showing through,” Coelho said.

Meanwhile, the ‘Enough is Enough’ movement cancelled its scheduled meeting in Mormugao on May 27 following the death of Fr Bolmax Pereira.

The movement said it had decided to cancel the meeting as a mark of respect after the untimely passing of Fr Pereira, described as a staunch environmental activist, academic and son of the soil.