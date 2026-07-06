Centre brings four Goa industries under carbon cap framework

Panaji: Four industrial units in the state have been included in the Centre’s proposed greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction framework, which introduces mandatory emission intensity targets under India’s Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS).

Among the units covered are four Goa-based companies: Shraddha Ispat Pvt. Ltd., Ambe Metallics Ltd., Goa Sponge and Power Ltd., and Vedanta Ltd.’s Value Added Business (Iron Ore Business).

The Centre has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders within 60 days before finalisation of the rules.

The draft rules issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) require industries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions per tonne of product by the 2026–27 compliance year, taking 2023–24 as the baseline.

The proposal is part of a wider framework covering 255 industrial units across the country, including sectors such as iron and steel, fertilisers, petrochemicals, petroleum refineries and textiles.

Under the proposed targets, Shraddha Ispat is required to reduce its greenhouse gas emission intensity from 2.4373 to 2.2993 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent (tCO₂e) per tonne of product. Ambe Metallics has been assigned a reduction from 2.2369 to 2.1206 tCO₂e, while Goa Sponge and Power is required to lower its emission intensity from 2.4302 to 2.3059 tCO₂e. Vedanta’s Value Added Business (Iron Ore Business) has been asked to bring down its emission intensity from 2.5720 to 2.4597 tCO₂e by the 2026–27 compliance year.

The proposed framework is part of the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme, 2023, which seeks to establish a domestic carbon market in India.

Under the scheme, industries that perform better than their assigned emission intensity targets will earn tradable Carbon Credit Certificates, while those that fall short will be required to purchase credits from the carbon market to meet compliance requirements.

Entities that fail to comply may also face environmental compensation imposed by the Central Pollution Control Board.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said the framework is intended to

support India’s climate commitments by encouraging cleaner technologies and improving carbon efficiency in energy-intensive sectors, while allowing industrial output to continue growing.