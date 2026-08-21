Chinchinim locals halt night piling work for NH expansion

NT Reporter

Margao

Barely 24 hours after piling work for the proposed elevated corridor began at Dandeawaddo – Chinchinim, villagers stopped the contractor from carrying out the work at night, alleging that the late-night activity is causing disturbance to local residents due to vibrations and noise from heavy machinery.

Velim MLA Cruz Silva was called to the site and asked the contractor to immediately stop the work. The villagers also contacted PWD officials and questioned the rationale behind carrying out the work late at night and disturbing the peace of local residents.

Under pressure from the villagers, the contractor stopped the machinery. An inspection of the site is expected on Friday.

The incident comes a day after heavy engineering teams commenced foundational piling work for the proposed six-lane elevated corridor at Dandeawaddo, Chinchinim, as part of the NH-66 expansion project.

The arrival of a hydraulic piling rig, alongside piles of steel reinforcement cages, had sparked anxiety and anger across the village. The construction zone is located metres away from ancestral residential structures, raising concerns over structural safety, dust pollution and the displacement of traditional village life.

Chinchinim-Deussua sarpanch Gerson Gomes said successive MLAs and ministers had let down the people of Chinchinim. Local bodies, including the comunidade, had previously offered land to facilitate a 1.5-to-2.5-kilometre ground-level bypass. However, state and central authorities chose to proceed with an elevated flyover along the existing narrow highway alignment. He said villagers had raised the matter during consultations for Regional Plan 2021, but despite repeated assurances, the government had failed the people.

The upgrade forms a critical bottleneck-clearance section of the Rs 747-crore Navelim to Uskini-bandh four-laning stretch.

PWD officials had confirmed the commencement of work on the 6.5-km stretch of the highway.

Affected residents said the layout leaves them unable to expand or maintain their properties, effectively restricting local growth.

Former sarpanch Frank Viegas said, “We strongly object to the ongoing work for the NH-66 flyover at Dandeawaddo, Chinchinim, particularly when the people have been demanding a bypass as a safer and more practical alternative.”

He said the Chief Minister had assured the villagers that the matter would be considered. However, despite waiting for a clear written response from the Chief Minister and the PWD Minister, the authorities concerned were proceeding with pile testing.

While demanding an immediate halt to the work, he said the project had to be reviewed and sought a written response from the Chief Minister and PWD Minister, while also demanding proper consultation with the people and panchayat.