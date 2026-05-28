CM urges Centre to speed up ST quota

NT Reporter

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to expedite the process of implementing political reservation for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the Goa legislative assembly ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

Sawant, who is currently visiting the national capital, first called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Seva Teerth alongside his family, including his father Pandurang Sawant.

Later, during his meeting with Shah, the Chief Minister conveyed that implementing the ST reservation before the next assembly polls would significantly benefit the ruling party politically and fulfil a long-pending demand of Goa’s tribal community.

The request assumes significance as the Readjustment of Seats for Scheduled Tribes in Goa Legislative Assembly Act has already been notified. This followed the President’s assent after Parliament passed the legislation in August 2025, paving the way for the reservation of assembly constituencies for Scheduled Tribes in Goa for the first time since statehood.

Notably, during a prior address at the Prerana Din function in Quepem, Sawant had assured members of the ST community that political reservation in the assembly would be implemented before the 2027 elections. This assurance comes amid increasing pressure from tribal organisations seeking early completion of the delimitation and reservation processes, following which a resolution was passed by the state BJP core committee supporting political reservation for STs.

Sources said that Sawant also discussed the issue of the vacant cabinet berth in the Goa ministry during his meeting with Shah. The seat has remained vacant following the death of former minister Ravi Naik, and while no final decision has been announced, political circles are closely watching to see who will be inducted into the state cabinet.

Following his meeting with Shah, the Chief Minister met with Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal to review various initiatives aimed at strengthening Goa’s maritime infrastructure.