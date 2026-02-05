Final MMC term meeting likely to be stormy as oppn to question finances, stalled resolutions

NT Reporter

Margao

The Margao Municipal Council (MMC) meeting scheduled for Friday is expected to be stormy, with opposition councillors set to question the ruling council on key issues listed in the agenda.

“This will likely be the final council meeting of the current term. We intend to question the chairperson regarding the implementation of previous resolutions. We will strive to expose the ruling council’s shortcomings concerning financial irregularities and pending proposals,” said an opposition councillor.

According to the agenda, the council will discuss issuing consent for the installation of a one-tonne-per-day garbage terminator machine with an exhaust smoke elimination device for a period of one year, to be funded through CSR contributions.

The council will also deliberate on the procurement of night soil tankers and the modification of three previously purchased compactors.

In addition, the council will take up the issue of providing additional compensation to the Fabrica da Igreja de Raia for land acquired by the council at property bearing survey number 196/1 at Sonsoddo.

“The council has failed to maintain the earlier night soil tankers. The work was outsourced due to the interests of a select few individuals. Now, the council wants to purchase another night soil tanker.

The civic body has also failed to design the compactor body according to MMC’s requirements and is now trying to spend more money to correct its own mistakes,” alleged another councillor.