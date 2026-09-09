Fire helpline 101 integrated with ERSS-112, calls to be rerouted

NT Reporter

Panaji: Fire and Emergency Services across the state has been integrated with the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS)-112, with calls made to the toll-free fire and emergency helpline 101 to be automatically rerouted to the ERSS-112 Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP).

“Calls made to the toll-free fire and emergency helpline 101 will be automatically rerouted to the ERSS-112 PSAP for further processing and dispatch to the concerned fire station,” said the Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) in a press communiqué issued on Tuesday.

Citizen are requested to dial 112 only in the event of a genuine fire, rescue or other emergency, DFES said. It said all emergency calls received through ERSS-112 are digitally recorded, documented and dispatched to the fire station concerned through the integrated system, enabling systematic monitoring, coordination and emergency response.

During the transition and stabilisation phase, the public is requested to extend full cooperation and avoid contacting the individual landline numbers of fire stations to report emergencies.

“These landline numbers shall henceforth be utilised exclusively for official and administrative purposes. The public is further requested to provide clear and accurate details regarding the nature of the emergency, exact location, nearby landmark

and contact particulars while communicating with the ERSS-112 call taker,” DFES said.

It further said that misuse of the emergency helpline, including false, frivolous or non-emergency calls, should be strictly avoided, as it may delay assistance to persons facing genuine emergencies.

In September 2019, the state police helpline number 100 was integrated with the ERSS-112. Subsequently, the fire (101), ambulance (108) and other helpline numbers were to be integrated, government officials had said.