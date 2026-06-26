Four days of rainfall cuts June deficit from 74.5% to 47%

NT Reporter

Panaji

Four days of sustained monsoon rainfall have improved Goa’s rainfall position, with the state moving out of the ‘large deficient’ category and into the ‘deficient’ category for the first time since a prolonged dry spell began earlier this month.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Goa’s seasonal rainfall deficit narrowed from 74.5 per cent on June 21 to 47 per cent by June 25.

After receiving only 13 mm rainfall during the lull between June 12 and June 21, rainfall activity picked up from June 22. Goa recorded 89.5 mm of area-weighted rainfall on June 23, the highest single-day average of the month, followed by 54.1 mm on June 24 and 56 mm on June 25.

Between June 1 and June 25, the state received 388.7 mm rainfall against the normal 733.6 mm, reducing the seasonal departure to minus 47 per cent. North Goa continues to record a deficit of 51.2 per cent, while South Goa’s deficit has improved to

43.3 per cent.

The IMD said the southwest monsoon remained active over Goa during the last 24 hours, with moderate to heavy rainfall reported at most places. Dharbandora recorded the highest rainfall at 93.4 mm, followed by Panaji (92.6 mm), Ela-Old Goa (84.4 mm), Margao (69.6 mm) and Canacona (68.8 mm). Moderate rainfall was also reported from Ponda, Pernem, Dabolim, Mormugao, Quepem, Sanguem, Valpoi, Sankhali and Mapusa. Thunderstorms accompanied the rainfall, though no gusty winds were reported.

The department has forecast moderate rainfall till June 27, followed by moderate to heavy rainfall from June 28 to July 1. Heavy rainfall with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph is expected at a few places from June 28 to July 1.