Ganesh idols face random checks for PoP content

Panaji: With the state government permitting up to 20 per cent Plaster of Paris (PoP) content in Ganesh idols for the forthcoming festival, the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) will conduct random checks to ensure that the PoP content remains within the permissible limit.

GSPCB scientist Mohan Girap said the pollution board, along with GHRSSIDC and the deputy collector’s office, is collecting random samples of idols for analysis to determine the PoP content and ensure compliance with the prescribed limits.

“The inspections and collection of samples has already started and will continue until the festival begins. Establishments enlisted in the Ganesh idol vendor registration portal are being inspected. The sample testing is at the pollution board laboratory in Pilerne,” said Girap.

A total of 456 chitrashalas, vendors, idol makers and others are registered on the portal, with the registration deadline ending on August 14. The establishments include traditional Goan and small idol makers, large idol makers, non-Goan idol makers from outside the state, including Kolhapur, Belagavi and Raigad district in Maharashtra, and establishments involved in the idol trade.

Under the new regulations, vendors selling idols exceeding the 20 per cent PoP limit will face a fine of Rs 25,000. Non-compliant idols will have to be disposed of at authorised facilities at the vendor’s cost. This year, only registered vendors will be allowed to trade in Ganesh idols.

PoP Ganesh idols were previously banned in the state. However, in April, the GSPCB recommended that idols made of chikan mati, clay and shadu be permitted to contain up to 20 per cent PoP.

A portal was developed for the registration of vendors intending to sell or import idols from other states. The portal went live on May 5. Ganesh Chaturthi in the state will be celebrated from September 14 onwards.