Goa News

GFP questions BJP’s silence over sexual assault allegation against PI

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Margao: GFP spokesperson Adv Ashma on Sunday criticised the BJP government over the sexual assault allegation against a Crime Branch Police Inspector, questioning why the government appeared to be going soft on the officer.

“Why is the BJP government shielding the PI? Is it because he was associated with the BJP cadre in Quepem? Does political affiliation give an individual immunity, even in a case as serious as sexual assault?” said Ashma.

The GFP alleged that the situation has become such that women and children, especially young girls, need protection from the police.

“We look upon the police as protectors, but today these protectors themselves have turned into predators,” said Ashma.

She alleged that ‘Beti Bachao’ had been reduced to a mere slogan by the BJP and that the government’s apparent reluctance to act decisively in such a serious case exposed the gap between its slogans and actions.

Ashma demanded the immediate termination of the PI from service and called for strict legal action following a fair and impartial investigation.

“There must be zero tolerance for sexual assault, and no one should be above the law,” she said.

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