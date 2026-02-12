‘Goa yet to form primary agro credit societies’

Panaji: Goa is among the few states that have not established primary agriculture credit societies over the last two years, a reply tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday revealed.

Union Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah informed the lower house during the ongoing Budget Session that against the target of forming 32,752 primary agriculture credit societies during the financial years 2024–25 and 2025–26, a total of 8,710 such societies had been established so far, representing an achievement of about 27 per cent at the national level during the two-year period.

The primary agriculture credit societies have been enabled to undertake more than 25 diversified business activities under new model bye-laws, transforming them from traditional credit-focused institutions into vibrant multiple economic entities, he said.

As per the reply, only 12 states have established primary agriculture credit societies in the last two years, while other states, including Goa, have not formed any such societies.

The Ministry stated that besides providing short-term credit and basic agricultural inputs, these societies function as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samriddhi Kendras for the distribution of quality fertilisers and biopesticides, and also participate in seed production and distribution through Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Ltd under the Bharat Beej brand.

In the digital and public service domain, more than 5,100 such credit societies function as Common Service Centres, delivering over 300 e-services, including banking and insurance services.

These societies are also authorised to operate Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendras, undertake operation and maintenance of piped water supply schemes, and run retail fuel outlets and LPG distribution services.