Govt halts power dept’s internet cable-cutting drive

Panaji: Following widespread concerns over disruption of internet services across the state, the government on Friday imposed a moratorium on the cutting of fibre optic cables by the electricity department.

The moratorium came after a meeting that was chaired by Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte. The meet brought together senior officials from multiple government departments to address the growing crisis affecting businesses, educational institutions and other essential services in the state.

In a major decision taken at the meet, the IT Department has now been designated as the sole nodal agency for all matters related to internet infrastructure. Internet service providers (ISPs) will no longer need to coordinate with the electricity department for permissions or cable installations on electricity poles.

Senior officials including IT Director, officials from the PWD and electricity departments, Director General of Police (DGP), president of Goa Technology Association (GTA) Mangirish Salelkar and representatives of Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) attended the meet.

“The Chief Minister and Chief Secretary have categorically stated that no internet cables are to be cut henceforth,” Salelkar said. “The IT Minister has formally instructed that all ISPs must approach only the IT Department for any requirements,” he said.

Officials said a new protocol has been established wherein the electricity department will now be required to report about dangerous installations or cables dangling from poles to the IT Department, which will then coordinate with the internet service providers for proper remediation.

The government is simultaneously advancing plans for underground cable infrastructure through duct systems being developed in collaboration with the PWD, said the officials. This is aimed at reducing the overhead cable load in urban areas, while ensuring better internet connectivity across the state.

The officials said the meet has also decided on immediate action regarding pending payment regularisation between the ISPs and the IT Department, thus addressing one of the key issues that led to incidents of cutting of the fibre optic cables.

The meet addressed concerns about service disruptions affecting banks, schools, courts conducting online proceedings and various business establishments. Salelkar said the arbitrary cutting of cables by the power department was severely impacting the digital infrastructure in the state.