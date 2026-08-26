Govt moots floating solar projects of 197.23 MW across 4 reservoirs

Shahin Bepari Lambe

Panaji: Goa has identified four reservoirs for floating solar power projects with a combined proposed capacity of 197.23 MW at an estimated cost of Rs 1,347 crore.

The projects are proposed at Salaulim and Chapoli dams in South Goa and Amthane and Anjunem dams in North Goa.

A Goa Energy Development Agency (GEDA) official said the Chief Secretary had asked for the project to be taken up in phases, with Chapoli, Amthane, Anjunem and Salaulim dams included in the first phase.

A DPR for floating solar with battery energy storage will be prepared for the four locations, with Rs 30 lakh CFA (central financial assistance) per project for DPR preparation. Each project is expected to take 18 months to construct, with tariffs estimated between Rs 3.83 and Rs 4.38 per unit over 25 years. The Water Resources Department (WRD) has agreed to give NOCs for the four dams.

Under the first phase, the largest proposed project is at Salaulim, with 134.80 MW at Rs 909 crore. Chapoli

has been assessed for 27.60 MW at Rs 190 crore, Anjunem 27.60 MW at Rs 192 crore and Amthane 7.23 MW at Rs 56 crore

For the second phase, the River Navigation and Captain of Ports departments have been directed to identify non-navigable paths for floating solar projects.

At Salaulim, 365.84 hectares has been considered for floating solar blocks; Chapoli 46.92 hectares; Amthane 16.45 hectares; and Anjunem 54.11 hectares.

The proposal involves placing solar panels on floating platforms made of high-density polyethylene (HDPE), described as inert and non-toxic. Tests will ensure the material does not release harmful substances into reservoir water.

The floating systems could also reduce evaporation and the need for large areas of land, while the cooling effect of water can improve panel efficiency.

The projects remain proposals based on a pre-feasibility study. Capacities, costs and tariffs may change after the WRD conveys firm minimum and maximum water levels.