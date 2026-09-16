‘Green energy push costs govt Rs 40.7 crore for over 5 years’

NT Reporter

Panaji

Promoting renewable energy in the state to encourage local generation of electricity has cost the government as much as Rs 40.7 crore, by way of expenditure incurred on subsidies to various green energy schemes.

The expenditure is over the period of five years viz. between 2021-22 and 2025-26. The maximum subsidy is under the solar rooftop scheme (Rs 25.14 crore,) followed by Rs 14.75 crore subsidy for electric vehicle scheme which is now discontinued.

The subsidy for solar water heating and biogas scheme is Rs 47 lakh and Rs 3.9 lakh respectively.

As per information provided by the government, the state is targeting renewable energy power generation of 1.5 GW by 2029-30, but is running short of the goal. Power Minister Ramkrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar disclosed that the target under PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is to achieve 65 MW solar-power capacity through 21,200 rooftop solar installations by March 2027.

However, as on date, about 45 per of the target is achieved with 29.32 MW capacity covering 3,568 installations completed.

The challenges affecting the pace of rooftop solar installations in Goa, include roof configurations, the use of Mangalore tiles, the monsoon season, and limited consumer awareness.

Additionally, the comparatively low electricity tariff in the state, as compared to other states, results in a longer payback period, which could be affecting the adoption of rooftop solar systems, Dhavalikar said.

The state’s upcoming major project for renewable energy is a 5 MWp ground mounted solar power plant and 100 kWp rooftop solar plant at Goa College of Engineering, Ponda, that is targeted for completion in December 2026. The project cost is Rs 43 crore, and the work order is granted to Hirva Infra and Energy Pvt Ltd and M/s Ram Taranga Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Dhavalikar provided the information during the recently concluded Assembly session to a question tabled by St Andre MLA Viresh Borkar.

The state has seven schemes for green energy – the scheme for Rural Village Electrification programme, scheme for solar water heating system, scheme for solar rooftop, PM Kusum scheme, EV scheme (now stopped), scheme for biogas and the Goem Vinamulya Vij Yevjan for Grid connected solar rooftop system.

Response to all schemes is not uniform as the “government has observed low application rates and delays in implementation”, Dhavalikar disclosed.