High Court seeks 2025 street dog census data by Sept 8

NT Reporter

Panaji

The High Court of Bombay at Goa has directed authorities to place before it the 2025 census data on street dogs in Goa by

September 8.

The High Court issued the direction while hearing a suo motu writ petition on the stray dog issue, along with an application filed by the Goa Animal Federation.

The High Court noted that the central government had completed its livestock census, which contains data on the street

dog population.

“This data would be relevant to understand the situation of the stray dogs on taluka-wise basis in the state, which would be useful in facilitating compliance with the directions issued by the Supreme Court in the suo motu writ petition on stray dogs,” the High Court observed.

It also made it clear that administrative procedures should not delay the submission, stating, “Even if the census is not finalised and the official figures are not in the public domain, the data collected from the census shall be collected and placed before this court.”

The Canacona Municipal Council and the panchayats of Curca, Bambolim and Talaulim have already filed their affidavits, while other local authorities will also file affidavits. The Valpoi and Sankhali Municipal Councils committed to filing their affidavits immediately, while the municipal councils of Margao, Mormugao, Ponda and Pernem have been granted time until September 8 to file theirs.

The court also addressed an application involving the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP). Following a communication from the Department of Town and Country Planning seeking further documentation, Central Government Standing Counsel Somnath Karpe assured the court that CCP would deal with and clear all queries before

the next hearing.

To expedite the process, the High Court said, “The Town Planner shall cooperate in all respects in expediting the grant of

technical approvals.”

With Amicus Curiae Terrance Sequeira and other counsel present, the High Court is seeking data to facilitate compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions.

The matter has been listed for the next hearing on September 9.