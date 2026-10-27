‘Joint meet to tackle sewage pollution around SGDH’

Margao: In the wake of growing public outrage over persistent sewage overflows and the stench surrounding the South Goa District Hospital in Margao, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has directed the Health Secretary to convene an emergency meeting with officials from multiple departments to address the health hazards.

Rane said that officials from multiple departments would hold a meeting to resolve the issue while responding to the media after a meeting at the hospital.

Rane said resolving the pollution issue would require coordinated action by multiple departments. He said that senior officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), the Sewerage Department and the Health Department would meet to work out a solution.