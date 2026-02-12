Kolhapur couple dupes Goans of Rs 1.59 crore in women upliftment scam

Panaji: A couple from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, has reportedly duped a number of women from Goa to the tune of over Rs 1.59 crore by inducing them to invest money towards the purchase of machinery such as automatic and manual fabric non-woven bag making machines under the guise of women empowerment.

Economic Offences Cell (EOC) of Goa police has registered an FIR in this connection against a firm Maharashtra Mahila Udyog Vikas Kendra, its proprietor Sumitra Patil and her husband Dattatray.

Police said that the complaint was lodged by Hema Salelkar from Nirankal, Ponda. Additionally, 22 complaints have been filed, with 18 complainants being women and four men, police said adding that the incident occurred in December 2025 and the FIR was registered on February 10, 2026.

Referring to the complaint, police said that the accused induced the complainants, predominantly women, to invest in various machines such as automatic and manual fabric non-woven bag making machines, hair band cutting machines, sanitary napkin manufacturing machines etc under the guise of women empowerment.

Police said that the accused falsely represented themselves as qualified professionals and entrepreneurs engaged in women empowerment.

Police said the accused assured the complainants of guaranteed monthly income, buy‑back of finished products, supply of raw material and assistance in obtaining government loans/subsidies under various government schemes.

The accused claimed that the machinery was limited in availability and pressurised the complainants to make immediate payments. Following this, the complainants paid over Rs 1.59 crore by cash and through bank transfers to the accused persons.

After receiving the money, accused Sumitra executed standard-format agreements with the complainant Salelkar and 14 other complainants through her proprietary firm Maharashtra Mahila Udyog Vikas Kendra. Some of the complainants received incomplete machinery and deficient material.

The accused failed to honour their assurances by not supplying machinery or raw material and by failing to buy back the finished goods, the complaints said.

Police said that Rs 10,02,844 was returned to some complainants merely to lend legitimacy to the fraudulent act. However, the outstanding misappropriated amount is around Rs 1,59,00,856. The Economic Offences Cell of Goa police is investigating the case.