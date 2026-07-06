K’taka bizman murder accused linked to earlier Panaji case, say police

Calangute: The woman arrested in connection with the murder of a Karnataka businessman was also booked in a similar case registered at the Panaji Town Police Station in April this year.

Police said the Karnataka businessman is believed to be the second victim of the accused. “So far, no similar cases have been reported against her in Karnataka,” the officer in charge said.

The accused mainly operated in Goa and frequently travelled between Goa and Karnataka.

Police said the accused allegedly targeted her victims by mixing sedative tablets into their drinks. After they became unconscious, she would allegedly rob them. In the case of Sandeep Salian, the accused allegedly mixed a tablet into his beer. Police are now investigating whether she specifically targeted people visiting casinos. Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether she was involved in more such cases in Goa.

It may be recalled that Akshata M K alias Rupashree, arrested in connection with the murder, was brought from Bengaluru to Goa on Friday on a transit remand.

The woman, who had been absconding, was arrested in Bengaluru with the assistance of Karnataka Police and is presently in five days’ police custody.