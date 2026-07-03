Liquor to lead Deposit Refund Scheme rollout from Sept 1

Panaji: After months of delay, Goa’s Deposit Refund Scheme (DRS) will come into force from September 1, with the first phase covering liquor and liquor-based products packed in glass, plastic, metal and other notified packaging materials.

A notification issued by the Goa Deposit Refund Scheme Authority has made registration under the scheme mandatory for all Producers, Importers and Brand Owners (PIBOs) dealing in liquor products by July 31, 2026.

“The Phase I of the Deposit Refund Scheme shall be implemented in the State of Goa with effect from September 1, 2026,” the notification issued by Member Convenor Sachin Desai said. It said registration by July 31 is a mandatory precondition for placing covered products on the market.

The DRS was introduced to tackle packaging waste by assigning a refundable deposit to beverage containers, encouraging consumers to return used packaging for recycling instead of discarding them.

The legal framework was created through amendments to the Goa Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Control) Act and the rules framed under it.

The government had initially proposed implementing the scheme from April 1, 2026, but deferred the rollout following concerns raised by industry over preparedness, stakeholder readiness, infrastructure and the need for phased implementation.

Under the latest notification, the government has opted for a staggered rollout, beginning with alcoholic beverages before extending the scheme to other product categories in subsequent phases.

Phase I will cover liquor packed in glass, plastic, metal and other DRS-notified packaging materials. PIBOs will not be permitted to place covered products on the market unless they are registered under the scheme before the deadline.

The government said the DRS is expected to improve recovery and recycling rates while reducing litter across the state. The official Goa DRS portal has already begun onboarding stakeholders ahead of the September rollout.