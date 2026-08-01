Locals seek probe after asst jailor found dead

NT Reporter

Panaji

Demand for a high-level and transparent inquiry has been raised into the alleged death by suicide of Assistant Jailor Dr Ramnath Pandhari Gawade, 54, a prison officer, litterateur and resident of Mangeshi.

Villagers of Mangeshi urged the government to ascertain whether official pressure or administrative lapses played any role, and to ensure accountability if any wrongdoing is established.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Ponda, DySP Shivram Vaigankar said Gawade was found hanging in front of his residence in Tisk, Usgao, on Friday morning, hours after returning home from duty at Colvale Central Jail. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and further investigation is in progress.

In addition to his regular duties, he had recently been entrusted with the additional responsibility of supervising the prison’s food system.

According to family members and colleagues, he had requested his superiors to relieve him of the additional charge and had been under considerable mental stress.

Gawade had been on medical leave for nearly a month and had also applied for voluntary retirement, which, according to sources, was not approved for official reasons. He resumed duty earlier this week.

Apart from his career in the prison department, Dr Gawade was a well-known literary figure in Goa. He received several literary awards in Goa and Maharashtra, authored books and was honoured with the Goa State Award for Literature. He also actively participated in literary conferences.

His funeral was held at his native village of Mangeshi on Friday afternoon and was attended by political leaders, literary personalities, social activists and a large number of mourners. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter and other family members.