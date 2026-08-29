Man beaten to death over suspected bike theft; three arrested

Margao: The Maina Curtorim Police on Friday arrested three persons in connection with the death of a 30-year-old man who was allegedly beaten over suspicion of stealing a two-wheeler.

The police registered a case against unknown persons for unlawful assembly and assault resulting in the death of the unidentified man.

According to the police, the man was intercepted at Nuvem on the evening of August 27 by a group of people who allegedly assaulted him with kicks and fist blows on suspicion of his involvement in the theft of a two-wheeler earlier that evening in a Salcete village.

The injured man was subsequently shifted to the South Goa District Hospital, Margao, where attending doctors declared him brought dead.

Following the registration of the FIR, the Maina Curtorim Police arrested three accused persons. The stolen two-wheeler has also been recovered.

The police said multiple teams have been deployed to identify and verify the roles of, and apprehend, other persons involved in the unlawful gathering and assault.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is in progress.