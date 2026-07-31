Mission on to conserve Goa’s mango heritage

40 varieties planted at Codar to preserve germplasm, genetic diversity

Shahin Bepari Lambe

Panaji: In an effort to conserve Goa’s mango heritage, the Government Agricultural Farm at Codar in Ponda taluka has planted 40 indigenous mango varieties across 0.7 hectare to preserve the state’s native mango germplasm and genetic diversity for future generations.

The plantation brings together a wide range of traditional mango varieties at a single location, helping conserve planting material that has been part of Goa’s agricultural heritage for decades. The collection includes local cultivars as well as varieties identified and maintained by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

As per the ICAR list, the varieties are “Araujo, Ball, Bemcorada Type-1, Bishop, Brindao, Barreto, Coleco, Cardoz Malcurad, Cota, Costa, Culas, Fernandin, Miranda, Goa Alphonso, Furtad, Figeirodo, Mozambique, Mussarrat (Bardez), Mussarrat (Salcete), Akno Malgesh, Udgo, Manga Rosa, Monteiro, Malgesh, Afosin, Reynold, Rebello, Mankurad, Saccardin, Toranja, Oval Appus, Xavier, Hilario, Niclau Afons, Maxima, Malgoa, Santhome, Pairee, Ananas and Papel.”

Assistant director of agriculture Nagesh Komarpant said the department was focusing on the iconic Mankurad mango while exploring international markets.

“Our focus is on the iconic Mankurad mango. Efforts are underway to tap international markets, with plans to export it to Gulf countries and London,” he said.

Komarpant said Mankurad has a shelf life of about six days but remains a key variety for export because of strong demand. He added that other varieties, including Ratna, are also being multiplied to support local farmers.

“The plantation helps preserve many traditional and locally important mango varieties, including several recognised by ICAR. Conserving these varieties ensures that valuable genetic resources are maintained for future cultivation, research and improvement programmes,” he said.

Farm superintendent Prajyot N Sakhalkar said the initiative would help safeguard Goa’s mango heritage and ensure the availability of traditional genetic material.

“Every local mango variety carries its own history and unique characteristics. By bringing these indigenous varieties together and conserving them at the Codar farm, we are protecting Goa’s rich mango heritage and ensuring that this valuable genetic material remains available for future generations,” he said.

Sakhalkar said the plantation was initiated by his predecessor, Rajesh Da Costa.

He said several indigenous mango varieties remain unfamiliar to many Goans, while some trace their origins to the Portuguese era and are now on the verge of extinction.

The department is also exploring the possibility of obtaining grafts from the conserved varieties for large-scale multiplication and propagation.