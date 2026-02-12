Mormugao MLA gives company 3 days to control coal pollution

Vasco: Mormugao MLA Sankalp Amonkar on Wednesday warned that coal handling operations at Mormugao Port would be forcibly shut down if pollution and foul odour caused by coal were not brought under control within three days.

Amonkar’s warning comes a day after former MLA Milind Naik along with some councillors of Mormugao municipality as well as activists participated in the protest by Mormugao residents, particularly from Sada, to oppose coal pollution.

Amonkar said the company’s management official responsible for coal handling at the port had been given a three-day ultimatum to take concrete steps to stop the pollution and stench affecting several areas of the constituency.

“If not, we will enter the company premises and completely halt coal operations,” Amonkar said, adding that thousands of citizens would join the action if necessary.

On Wednesday, hundreds of residents assembled near Sada junction along with Amonkar before taking out a protest march to the gate of the company handling coal at the port.

Over the past few days, residents from areas including Sada, Bogda, jetty area and Rumdawada have complained of renewed coal dust pollution and foul odour.

Amonkar later submitted a memorandum, signed by 1,500 citizens of the constituency, to the company’s management official, demanding immediate measures to curb coal pollution and eliminate the odour.

The situation turned tense at the company gate as protesters expressed strong dissatisfaction. To prevent any untoward incidents, heavy police security was deployed under the supervision of Mormugao Deputy Collector Bhagwant Karmali.

After informing the crowd about the three-day deadline given to the management, Amonkar appealed for calm, following which the protesters dispersed.

Earlier, following complaints about coal pollution, the deputy collector had convened a meeting with the Mormugao Port Authority and the coal handling company.

An inspection was conducted and a report prepared, instructing the company to immediately implement appropriate measures to control coal dust and odour.

Amonkar said he had been raising the issue of coal pollution for the past eight years, even before becoming an MLA, and over the last four years had raised it in every session of the Assembly.

He said measures such as the construction of a coal handling dome were implemented last year to curb pollution and that further steps would be taken in the future.

‘Political undertones ahead of elections’

Vasco: Referring to the upcoming elections, Mormugao MLA Sankalp Amonkar alleged that some individuals were attempting to politicise the issue for personal gain. He said a former MLA and minister had not opposed coal operations during his tenure, but was now speaking against this as elections are approaching.