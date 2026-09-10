Porvorim elevated corridor to open on Friday; toll collection deferred

NT Reporter

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant described the Porvorim elevated corridor as an economic corridor that would improve connectivity between Goa’s two airports.

Speaking after the inauguration of the six-lane elevated corridor on Wednesday, Sawant said it will open to vehicular traffic on September 11 at 4pm.

“The exercise to collect toll on the corridor has been postponed following a concession by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari,” said the Chief Minister.

He added that the corridor features provisions for rainwater harvesting, allowing rainwater falling on the bridge to reach the ground through a specialised system.

“Gadkari has also given the green signal for the construction of two 120-meter-tall observatory towers on both spans of the new Zuari Bridge. People will be able to visit the top of these towers in under three minutes,” he said.

PWD Minister Digambar Kamat said Gadkari played a major role in the construction of three major infrastructure projects in Goa — the new Zuari Bridge, the Mopa Link Road, and the Porvorim elevated corridor — all of which Gadkari inaugurated.

Kamat stated that the Porvorim elevated corridor would be opened ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, as promised to the public.

Tourism Minister and Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte said the elevated corridor would benefit Goans, travellers, and the logistics sector.

Union Minister Shripad Naik also spoke at the event, while Chief Secretary V. Candavelou welcomed the attendees.

A fireworks display was organised over the elevated corridor following the event.