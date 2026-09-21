Porvorim firing: 7th accused operated gambling den in Mum

Panaji: The seventh accused, Satish Shinde, a native of Maharashtra, who was arrested by the Goa Police Crime Branch in connection with the Porvorim firing incident, was reportedly operating two tables in a casino in Goa. He was also allegedly operating a ‘gambling den’ in Mumbai, which was shut on August 28, the day of the Porvorim firing incident, sources told The Navhind Times.

Following Shinde’s arrest, police are now on the lookout for Gopal Naik from Ponda taluka, who is absconding, police said.

Incidentally, in December 2024, Panaji police had registered an FIR against Gopal Naik, Ashok Wadia, director of an offshore casino, and casino staff member Arti Raja for allegedly threatening and confining ED officials in a room at the offshore casino in Mandovi and destroying evidence when the ED officials were conducting a search at the casino in connection with a money laundering case.

Referring to the shooting case, sources said police had so far arrested two shooters and others who allegedly provided assistance, including monetary benefits. Police sources said the investigation appeared to point to a case of business rivalry related to the lucrative ‘casino’ industry.

Accused Qazu Sheikh, 28, and Suraj Acharya, 36, both natives of Maharashtra; Israr Ali, 25, and Babu Ali, 36, natives of Uttar Pradesh; Arputharaj ‘Anna’ Nadar, 49, a native of Tamil Nadu; and Pavan Saur, 19, a native of Madhya Pradesh, were earlier arrested in connection with the case. Ali and Nadar are the shooters, police said. The other accused were arrested for their alleged roles, from conducting recce to providing logistical support.

On August 28, Shrinivas Nayak, director of Majestic Pride Group, escaped unhurt after two assailants fired multiple rounds towards him when he was about to leave the hotel premises. Following the incident, Nayak sought police protection.

In connection with the incident, Porvorim police had registered a case of attempt to murder, which was subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch, Ribandar. Police said Nayak, in his complaint, had stated that on August 28, around 8.47 pm at Hotel Neo Majestic, two unknown accused openly fired three-to-four gunshots towards him when he was about to leave the hotel premises. Thereafter, the accused ran towards the highway. Police said that, considering the imminent threat to the life of the complainant, his bodyguard fired three rounds in response.