Rainfall deficit narrows to 27.2%, but state still in ‘deficient’ zone

Panaji: The state’s cumulative rainfall deficit has narrowed to 27.2 per cent as of July 3, down from 34 per cent at the end of June, following widespread rainfall over the past few days. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the state continues to remain in the ‘Deficient’ rainfall category. An active monsoon phase is expected to bring more rain in the coming days.

According to IMD, Goa received 748.5 mm of rainfall between June 1 and July 3 against the normal 1,028.5 mm. Under IMD’s rainfall classification, a departure of 20 to 59 per cent below normal is categorised as ‘Deficient’. The state will move into the ‘Normal’ category only when the departure improves to within 19 per cent below normal.

IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next 24 hours.

Meteorologists said the first fortnight of July will be crucial in determining whether the state can bridge the remaining rainfall gap and return to the ‘Normal’ category after a sluggish start to the southwest monsoon.

As of July 3, South Goa recorded an 18.3 per cent rainfall deficit, while North Goa continued to lag behind with a deficit of 27 per cent.

Station-wise, Canacona remained the wettest location in the state with 1,187 mm of cumulative rainfall, followed by Margao (952.2 mm) and Dharbandora (867.7 mm). Pernem and Valpoi recorded around 680 mm each. During the past 24 hours, Ponda recorded the highest rainfall at 87 mm, indicating active monsoon conditions across the state.