Report: Human activities endangering state’s wetlands

‘Waterbody conversion, pollution and overfishing significantly intensifying ecological stress’

Abdul Wahab Khan

Panaji: Stating that Goa’s wetlands are steadily losing their ecological resilience, the State of the Environment Report 2025 has warned that unchecked human activities and emerging environmental threats could irreversibly damage the vital ecosystems that sustain wildlife, fisheries and water security in the state.

According to the report, Goa’s wetlands, rivers and waterbodies form an interconnected network that supports rich biodiversity and regulates floods, groundwater recharge and water purification.

Under the supervision of the Goa State Wetland Authority (GSWA), 25 wetlands have received final notification, while 19 others are under draft notification, marking a major step towards legal protection.

These wetlands collectively host 164 species of birds, the majority of which are migratory.

Despite this ecological significance, the waterbodies have been under severe and growing pressures, the report has said.

Pollution remains a dominant threat, with untreated sewage, agricultural runoff and solid waste entering lakes, marshes and estuarine systems.

Habitat destruction through land reclamation, tourism infrastructure and road expansion has fragmented wetland landscapes. Land-use change, particularly the conversion of wetlands into real estate and commercial zones, has further intensified ecological stress.

Overfishing and overgrazing have also emerged as significant pressures. Excessive fishing in shallow wetlands disrupts breeding cycles, while uncontrolled grazing along wetland margins leads to vegetation loss and soil compaction, accelerating erosion and siltation.

One of the most alarming findings relates to the spread of invasive species. The report identifies Red-eared slider turtles, African sharp-tooth catfish, Mozambique tilapia, Pistia stratiotes, Salvinia molesta and water hyacinth as major biological threats. These species outcompete native flora and fauna, alter water chemistry and clog waterways.

Floating weeds such as water hyacinth and Salvinia form dense mats that block sunlight and reduce oxygen levels, leading to fish mortality and habitat degradation.

Invasive fish and turtles prey on native species, destabilising fragile food chains, the document has said.

Emerging threats include climate variability, altered hydrological regimes and rising salinity in coastal wetlands. Increasing rainfall and rising temperature are affecting seasonal wetlands, while seawater intrusion is degrading freshwater habitats. Increased tourism pressure and unregulated recreational activity are adding new layers of disturbance.

Taking note of GSWA’s efforts to safeguard the wetlands through identification, demarcation and legal notification, the report has said these measures aim to preserve ecosystem services by regulating land use and preventing ecological damage.

Within 50 metres from mean high flood level of notified wetlands, activities such as construction, solid waste dumping, discharge of untreated sewage and effluents, poaching, sand extraction, and conversion for non-wetland purposes, including illegal encroachment, are strictly prohibited.

The report has reckoned that wetlands represent Goa’s natural defence against floods, pollution and biodiversity loss. Protecting them, it has said, is not merely a conservation exercise but a necessity for sustainable development. Without sustained enforcement and community participation, the report has warned, Goa risks losing ecosystems that have supported life and livelihoods for generations.